By Trend

Since the beginning of the Operation Olive Branch, 3,444 terrorists have been killed in Syria’s Afrin, the Turkish General Staff said in a message March 14.

In particular, 51 terrorists have been recently killed in Afrin.

The Turkish General Staff announced a complete surrender of Afrin by the Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army on March 13.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz