By Trend

Special representative of the Uzbek president on Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev commenced an official visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia on March 12, the press office of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry announced.

According to the information, the sides are going to discuss actual topics of bilateral relations, as well as some practical aspects of preparation to the high-level international conference on Afghanistan “Peace Process, Cooperation in Security and Regional Interaction” in Tashkent on March 26-27.

The conference participants are expected to express a consolidated position at regional and global levels on necessity of starting direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement without any preconditions as soon as possible.

The conference will be summed up by Tashkent Declaration, which will reflect the main points of the discussion

