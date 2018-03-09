By Trend

On March 6, 2018, the Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kyrgyz Republic Mrs. Véronique Hulmann and the Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Mr. Talantbek Batyraliev signed an agreement for a four-year project aiming at improving the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases.

According to the data of the Center for e-Health of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, in 2016 the main causes of mortality were non-infectious diseases, in particular: cardiovascular (50.4%) and oncological (12.0%) diseases, followed by injuries and intoxication (8.4%) and respiratory problems (5.7%), Kabar reports.

The project will enhance the capacities of the primary health care system to prevent, manage and treat non-communicable diseases.

Malnutrition (particularly high salt intake), tobacco, alcohol and lack of physical activity have become major risks for non-communicable diseases. The project will minimize risks of contracting such disease by promoting healthy lifestyles and improving access to quality primary health care services.

The Government of Switzerland through the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has allocated more than CHF 4.3 million (about 300 million soms) to the project. The Ministry of Health will support the project by continuing to enhance the primary health care system.

A Consortium of organizations composed of “GFA Consulting Group” GmbH (Germany), “Euro Health Group” (Denmark) and Public Organization “Healthy Future” (Kyrgyzstan) will implement the Swiss funded project, with the support of WHO.

The first phase of the project, which will last until 2022, will be implemented in the Chui, Issyk-Kul, Naryn and Talas provinces of Kyrgyzstan.

