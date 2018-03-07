By Trend

The Operation Olive Branch doesn’t hinder the fight against the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said, the Turkish media reported March 7.

He said the countries claiming that the Operation Olive Branch interferes with the fight against the IS aren’t inclined to fight terrorism.

The Operation Olive Branch is also aimed at the fight against the IS, Kalin said.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

