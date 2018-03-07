By Trend

Turkey will abolish the position of prime minister in 2019 in connection with the transition to the presidential system of government, the Turkish media reported March 7.

Also, the number of seats in the Turkish parliament will increase from 550 to 600.

New commissions will be set up in the parliament.

A constitutional referendum was held in Turkey April 16, 2017, where, 51.33 percent of votes were in favor of amendments to the Turkish constitution.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz