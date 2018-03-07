By Trend

Over 15.405 million tons of crude steel was produced in Iran during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Jan. 20).

The figure shows a rise by 10 percent compared to the same period of last year, the Iranian Steel Producers Association said in its latest monthly report, released March 4.

Iran’s privatized (state-run companies which recently have been handed over to the private sector) steel companies produced 11.983 million tons of crude steel during the period (3 percent increase), meanwhile output of the private sector producers stood at 3.422 million tons (45 percent increase).

Iranian steel producer companies also produced about 15.003 million tons of various steel products including beam, wide sheets, hot rolled sheets, galvanized steel and tubes during the 10-month period, indicating a rise by 1 percent compared to 14.871 million tons of products in the same period of the preceding year.

The privatized steel companies produced 9.443 million tons of steel products (4 percent decrease), meanwhile the share of the private sector producers stood at 5.56 million tons (1 percent increase).

Iran exported 2.844 million tons of crude steel (110 percent increase year-on-year) and 1.582 million tons of various steel products (12 percent fall) in the first 10 months of current fiscal year.

The country also imported 2.458 million tons of steel products in the 10-month period, 26 percent less year-on-year.

Meanwhile 186,000 tons of crude steel was imported in the same 10 months (130 percent more).

Based on a 2025 outlook, Iran’s steel output is to reach 55 million tons, 15 million of which should be exported. For the current Iranian year, it is predicted that Iran will produce 18 million tons of steel, exporting 6 million tons of it.

