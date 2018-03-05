By Trend

Iran Khodro (IKCO), the Islamic Republic’s biggest automaker company, has manufactured over 644,900 passenger cars during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The figure indicates a rise by 9 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year, the company said.

Iran Khodro’s output in 11th Iranian calendar month (Jan. 20-Feb. 20) reached 67,500 cars.

In the meantime, the company’s sales have increased by 10 percent in the 11-month period. Iran Khodro sold 637,225 cars between March 20, 2017 and Feb. 20.

Over 684,300 cars were produced in Iran during the first half of current Iranian fiscal year (March 20-Sept. 22), 18 percent more year-on-year.

The company’s revenues via the auto sale amounted to 205,190 billion rials in the period (each USD makes 37,300 rials based on official rate).

