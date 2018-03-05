By Trend

The Turkish Armed Forces are ready to clear of terrorists Syria’s Manbij district, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported March 5.

He said that the Operation Olive Branch will continue throughout the north of Syria to the border with Iraq.

Earlier, Erdogan said that the US was informed about Turkey’s position on the Syrian Manbij district.

He noted that the ethnic composition of Syria’s Manbij was changed by PYD terrorists, adding that the Arabs, who accounted for 90 percent of inhabitants of that area, were completely expelled from there.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz