Iran’s polystyrene (PS) output registered a significant rise by 45 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, started March 2017.

The latest data released by the Iranian Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade reveals that 236,400 tons of polystyrene produced by Iranian petrochemical units during the 9-month period from March 20, 2017 to Dec. 21, 2017.

The figure is 45 percent more compared to the 9-month period of the preceding year.

Polystyrene is one of the most widely used plastics, the scale of its production being several million tons per year worldwide. It is used for producing disposable plastic cutlery and dinnerware, CD "jewel" cases, license plate frames, plastic model assembly kits, and many other objects where a rigid, economical plastic is needed.

Iran’s overall polymer output amounted to 4.985 million tons during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, 12.5 percent more year-on-year.

The Islamic Republic’s annual polymer production capacity currently stands at 7.4 million tons.

Iranian polymer output is expected to reach 12 million tons by 2022, based on the country’s 6th five-year development plan.

Polyethylene ranks first among the Iran’s polymer products. The country produced 3.134 million tons of polyethylene in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, 10.3 percent more year-on-year.

Iranian petrochemical companies also produced 668,700 tons of polypropylene during the same span of time, 4 percent more year-on-year.

Polypropylene is the world's second-most widely produced synthetic plastic, after polyethylene. It is a thermoplastic polymer used in packaging and labeling, textiles, carpets, stationery, plastic parts and reusable containers of various types, laboratory equipment, loudspeakers, automotive components, and polymer banknotes.

Over 430,200 tons of Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) were produced in Iran in the 9-month period (14.8 percent more year-on-year), followed by Polyethylene terephthalate (392,100 tons, 30.9 percent increase) and polystyrene.

Polycarbonate (PC) output registered the highest growth among Iran’s polymer products. The country produced 10,700 tons of PC in the period, 75.4 percent more year-on-year.

According to the Iranian official data, nominal output capacity of the country’s petrochemical complexes stands at 62 million tons. The nominal production capacity is planed to reach 70 million tons per year by March 2018.

