By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

"History of modern Turkey is divided into two periods: "old weak Turkey" - before the Justice and Development Party came to power and "new strong Turkey" - after the Justice and Development Party came to power", according to the Turkish political circles.

Exploring Turkey’s political and economic development after the Justice and Development Party came to power, one can see that despite all the political and internal unrest, many reforms were carried out for the development of the country.

The defense industry is one of the indicators of the power of any country. Of course, realizing that, the Turkish authorities began to actively develop the defense industry. Moreover, Turkey got rid of the dependence on imports of armaments as a result of the refusal of a number of EU countries and the US to sell weapons to that country.

Turkey has recently invested about $35 billion in the defense industry, while the export of defense products of the country has recently reached $2.5 billion.

According to the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industries, in January-February 2018, exports of defense products increased by 16.6 percent and amounted to $258.9 million compared to the same period of 2017.

In January-February 2018, the products of the Turkish defense industry worth $20.3 million were exported to Oman. The defense industry products worth $10.5 million were exported to the UK, products worth $9.4 million – to India, products worth $8.2 million – to China, products worth $7.9 million - to Qatar, products worth $6.4 million - to Italy, products worth $5.2 million - to Azerbaijan. The rest volume of the exported defense products worth $191 million accounted for the share of other countries.

The Operation Olive Branch, which is being carried out by Turkey in Syria’s Afrin district against terrorists of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG), has given the country an opportunity to demonstrate its military might.

The Turkish armed forces use the so-called Alpagu kamikaze drones, long-range howitzer Fırtına (Storm), Kirpi and Cobra armored vehicles, ATAK helicopters, Kasirga missiles that can hit targets at a distance of 100 kilometers. These are domestically produced weapons.