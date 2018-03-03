During the working visit to Hungary, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldaev participated in the Meeting of the Heads of Delegations of Central Asian countries and the Visegrad Group with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Kabarwith reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Abdyldaev thanked the Hungarian side for organizing the First Ministerial Meeting in the format of Central Asia and the Visegrad Group, which, in his opinion will certainly give impetus to further collaboration and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest of Central Asian countries.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban thanked the delegations of Central Asian countries and the Visegrad Group for participating in the event and expressed the hope that meetings in this format will be held on a regular basis.