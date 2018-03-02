By Trend

Eight Turkish soldiers were martyred in Syria’s northwestern region of Afrin on Thursday as the Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch continues in the region, according to separate Turkish General Staff statements.

In two statements, the Turkish army also said another thirteen soldiers were wounded during the operation.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

