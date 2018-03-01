By Trend

Iran's Customs Administration has revealed and neutralized a human trafficking attempt at its Bazargan checkpoint on the border with Turkey.

Customs officers, while investigating a container truck discovered two people, who were hidden inside the cargo, the Customs Administration said March 1.

The transit truck was carrying cotton from Turkmenistan to Turkey. The arrested people, who are an Iranian couple from Tehran city were trying to go to Turkey by the truck illegally.

In the current fiscal year, started March 20, 2017, 500 case of human trafficking in consignments is revealed by Iran's customs officers.

A part of activities of Iran's Customs Administration include the fight against human trafficking upon a recommendation of the World Customs Organization.

For a number of neighboring countries, Iran is a transit route to Europe.

Iranian Customs officers uncovered 480 human trafficking cases last fiscal year (ended March 20, 2017), of them 50 cases discovered at Bazargan checkpoint.



