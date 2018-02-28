By Trend

Iran loaded and unloaded 983,392 tons of metal products at its ports over the last Iranian calendar month ending Feb. 20.

The figure indicates a 72.3 percent increase year-on-year, according to the latest report released by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization.

However, on a monthly basis, loading/unloading of metal products through Iranian ports witnessed a rise of 12.5 percent.

The Islamic Republic of Iran exported 796,432 tons of metal products through its ports across the country over the last Iranian calendar month (Jan. 20-Feb. 20), which indicates a 23 percent rise compared to the preceding month.

In the meantime, the country imported 186,960 tons of metal products through the organization’s ports.

The organization loaded and unloaded 3.32 million tons of minerals and construction materials in the one-month period, which is 4 percent less than in the same month of the preceding year.

About 3.033 million tons of minerals and construction materials were exported through the country’s ports compared to 2.3 million tons in the preceding month.

The report also says that 55,201 tons of machinery, vehicles and spare parts were loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports, 6.5 percent more year-on-year.

Iran’s machinery, vehicle and spare part imports via the ports amounted to 49,069 tons in one-month period.

Iranian ports saw loading and unloading of a total of 13.903 million tons of various goods and commodities, including food and metal products between Jan. 20 and Feb. 20, 4.5 percent more year-on-year.

In total, over 144 million tons of various goods were loaded/unloaded at Iranian ports during the current fiscal year.

The volume is 6.7 percent more than the loaded/unloaded products in the same period of preceding year (March 20, 2016-March 21, 2017).

