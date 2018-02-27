By Trend

The sale of tickets for the passenger train Tashkent-Rybachye (Karakol)-Tashkent has started, Kabar with reference to the press service of Kyrgyztemirjolu State Enterprise reported.

The train leaves Tashkent on Thursdays starting from March 22, 2018, arrives in Bishkek and Rybachye (Karakol) on Fridays on March 23, the train leaves for Tashkent again on Saturdays, starting from March 24.

The price of the ticket from Bishkek to Tashkent in reserved wagons cost from 2500 soms, in a compartment wagons from 3378 soms and in a luxury wagon from 6432 soms.

Passenger train No. 455/456 with the message Tashkent-Rybachye-Tashkent will run once a week by Uzbek railways.

It consists of 7 compartment wagons, 3 reserved wagons and a restaurant wagon.

