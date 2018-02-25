By Trend

Georgia granted Uzbekistan a 50-percent-discount on the transit of all types of cargo via railway through its territory.

According to the Uzbek Ministry for Foreign Trade, these agreements were reached within the visit of the working group led by the country’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade Sahib Saifnazarov in Tbilisi on February 22-23, 2018.

Following the meeting with the management of the Georgian Railway JSC, the sides agreed on further development of cooperation in the field of railway transport, effective use of international transport corridors and increase in the volume of transit goods transported via railways of both countries.

"One of the results of these negotiations was the provision of the Georgian side with a 50-percent-discount on the transportation of all types of Uzbek cargo," Saifnazarov added.

Moreover, the Uzbek delegation held meetings in Georgia’s other state and commercial organizations. For example, the issues of holding another meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in Tbilisi were discussed within the negotiations in the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

Following this meeting, the sides intend to conclude specific agreements and contracts, in particular, on cooperation in transport and logistics, the use of transport corridors passing through Georgia and opening of a joint trade house in Tbilisi.

In the Georgian Ministry of Agriculture and Tbilisi City Hall, the Uzbek delegation held a presentation of all automotive and agricultural machinery produced in Uzbekistan. Moreover, the guests also met with big regional car dealers.

“The Georgian side showed interest in the Uzbek automotive and agricultural machinery, proposing to take an active part in the tenders for the supply of buses for municipal needs and small-scale agricultural machinery,” Saifnazarov added.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Kvirikashvili agreed to develop relations between the countries in New York in September 2017.

Then the Uzbek president stressed the importance of Georgia's transit potential, in particular, the importance of the Anaklia seaport, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the East-West highway.