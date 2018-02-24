By Trend:

Iran's mutual trade with the 28 members of the European Union(EU) has witnessed an increase during the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The latest data released by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI)‎ indicates that the trade turnover between the Islamic Republic and the EU reached $9,958 million during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Jan. 21, 2018).

The figure is 26 percent more compared to the mutual trade in the same period of the last fiscal year.

Meanwhile the trade balance between Iran and the EU was $7,599 million in favor of the Union.

Iran exported 1.223 million tons of non-oil goods, worth $1.193 billion to the EU countries in the period, 39 and 12 percent less in terms of volume and value, respectively, year-on-year.

Iran’s non-oil exports to various economic regions, based on the TPOI data:

Economic organization March 20, 2017-Jan. 21, 2018 (million USD) March 20,2017-Jan. 21, 2017 (million USD) Change OIC 17,190 19,195 -10% ECO 7,236 6,804 6% GCC 5,795 7,015 -17% ASEAN 1,726 1,002 72% CIS 1,552 1,607 -3% EU 1,193 1,349 -12%

Meanwhile the EU exports to Iran registered a rise by 34 percent during the 10-month period in terms of value and stood at $8.792 billion.

The volume of the exported goods in the period amounted to 6.319 million tons, indicating a significant rise by 58 percent compared to the first 10 months of the preceding fiscal year.

Iran’s imports from various economic regions, based on the TPOI data:

Economic organization March 20-Jan. 21,2018 (million USD) March 20-Jan. 21,2017 (million USD) Change OIC 9,422 5,912 59% EU 8,792 6,559 34 % GCC 6,551 4,945 32% ECO 3,282 2,753 19% ASEAN 1,693 1,279 32% CIS 838 2,115 -60%

