Syrian National Defence Forces (NDF) militants will quarter in Syrian Afrin in the next few hours to counter Turkish Armed Forces, Russian RIA Novosti reported referring to SANA official Syrian agency.

“NDF will enter Afrin in the next few hours,” the agency wrote.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

Earlier, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced that about 8,000—10,000 PYD/YPG terrorists are supposed to be hiding in Afrin, Syria.

Turkey began drawing its military to the Syrian border from the late June, 2017. The forces were being concentrated in Turkish Kilis province bordering the Syrian territory controlled by YPG/PYD.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

