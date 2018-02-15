By Trend

An agricultural official has said that the volume of the exports of Iran’s saffron over the first ten months of the current fiscal year has surged.

Gholamreza Miri, the deputy head of the national council of saffron, has said that the country 160 tons of saffron over the mentioned period, Mehr news agency reported.

According to the official the volume has increased by 33 percent compared to the same time of the last year.

He further added that the prices of the product in the domestic market have increased by 20 percent over the 10-month period.

The minimum price for saffron in the domestic market currently stands at 32,000,000 rials ( about $689.9 on free market rates).

The maximum price for the product is 52,000,000 rials ($1120.9), he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz