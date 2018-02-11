Trend

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of Iran's revolution in 1979, President Hassan Rouhani has called for unity among the people of the country.

"We are all a single nation with a single idea. We are after a great Iran," he told the crowd in Tehran on Feb. 11.

President Rouhani urged people with different political backgrounds to unite in order to contribute to the efforts made aimed at developing the country.

"We need all those who believe in the constitution of the Islamic Republic including conservatives, moderates and reformists for the development of Iran," he added.

Rouhani further described all ethnic and religious groups of the country who admit the constitution as "revolutionary".

The remarks on unity came after widespread protests over the economic situation erupted in the country about a month ago.