By Trend

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned the consequences of a possible decision by the US on walking away from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA aka nuclear deal).

“I reiterate it again. If they want to leave the deal, they will witness its implications very soon,” Rouhani said addressing a ceremony on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the country’s 1979 revolution.

The Americans attempted to kill the international agreement several times, but they have failed to achieve the goal so far, he added.

The president further added that his country will remain committed to the JCPOA as long as the opposite side honors its obligations under the nuclear deal.

The 2015 nuclear pact between Tehran and the six major powers lifted nuclear-related sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

Back in January, President Donald Trump gave the Iran nuclear deal a final reprieve but warned European allies and Congress they had to work with him to fix ”the disastrous flaws” in the pact or face a US exit.