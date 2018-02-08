By Trend

Turkey has nothing to talk with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is guilty of the death of hundreds of thousands of civilians in Syria, the Turkish media quoted the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on February 8.

Erdogan added that the military Operation Olive Branch is being carried out in Syria’s Afrin district with the aim of protecting the Turkish borders from terrorists.

The Turkish president said that the forces stating that Turkey must not conduct military operations in Syria must think over the presence of the US, Iran and Russia in Syria.

"Turkey will destroy terrorists in Afrin and transfer these lands to the true inhabitants of Syria," Erdogan said.

On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force are involved in the operation, inflicting strikes on the positions of PYD/YPG on the Syrian-Turkish border.

