Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern region of Afrin over the phone, Turkish media reported.

Erdogan and Macron also exchanged views on bilateral relations and on the outcome of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in the Russian coastal city of Sochi this past week.

Erdogan shared information about Operation Olive Branch and informed Macron about the cross-border rocket attacks perpetrated by the terrorist PYD/PKK oraganization on Turkey's bordering Hatay and Kilis provinces.

During the conversation, Erdogan said Turkey does not have any design on any country’s territory and added the operation was aimed at clearing PYD/PKK, YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

The leaders agreed to keep close contact oreagarding regional issues, particularly on the political process in Syria.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force are involved in the operation, inflicting strikes on the positions of PYD/YPG on the Syrian-Turkish border.