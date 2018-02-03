By Trend

Kazakhstan exported 25,000 tons of rice in four months (September-December) of 2017-2018 marketing year (MY), 63 percent more compared to the previous season, according to data from the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry.

In the same period of the last MY, Kazakhstan exported about 15,300 tons of rice to foreign markets.

The main sale markets for Kazakh rice are Tajikistan, Ukraine, Mongolia, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

Rice production in the country totaled 185,700 tons in 2017, 3.3 percent higher than in 2016.

Rice cultivation in Kazakhstan is mainly concentrated in Kyzylorda Region. Total rice cultivation area in 2017 was more than 90,000 hectares, 10,000 hectares more compared to 2016.

Farmers in Kyzylorda ground 174,900 tons of rice, 3.1 percent more than in 2016.

