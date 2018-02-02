By Trend

National climate change strategy is developing in Turkmenistan, local newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan said in a report.

One of its aspects is lowering the level of emission, i.e. mitigation, another one is ecological adaptation aimed to support public health, state of the ecosystem, water and land resources, agriculture and forestry.

Proposals for various spheres of economy to lower emission of greenhouse gases are being developed as well, the article reads.

According to expert predictions, growth of the Turkmen economy will be accompanied by decrease of the energy consumption per GDP unit and high level of associated petroleum gas utilization.

Turkmenistan carries out state inventory control over greenhouse gases emission, assessment of vulnerability and work on mitigation of warming effects on a regular basis, said the article.

The country continues implementation of water-saving practices, extension of artificial forest ranges, as well as the construction of Altyn Asyr Lake aimed to normalization of natural drainage system, reduction of underground waters, expansion of land-improvement and enrichment of desert biodiversity, said the article.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz