By Trend

Uzbekistan entered the stage of digital transformation, said Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov at the forum "Digital Agenda in the Age of Globalization."



He reminded that the Uzbek president declared 2018 the "Year of Proactive Entrepreneurship, Innovative Ideas and Technologies", and a special state program was adopted.

"Uzbekistan has entered the digital transformation stage - an innovation center has been created, electronic government is developing, citizens are provided with a lot of interactive services through a single portal of public services," Aripov said.

He added that further economic development of the CIS countries and increasing competitiveness in the world arena will largely depend on the effective formation and development of the digital economy.

Noting that the digital economy in different countries will develop in different ways and rates, he said that this is a natural process, but it can be distinguished by common features for all models of the development of the digital economy.

"We consider it necessary to create a joint platform for an integration partnership between traditional financial institutions and innovative companies in the field of financial technologies. This cooperation will facilitate the joint implementation of digital innovative products in the financial markets of our countries, as well as the development of effective solutions for the use of technologies such as blockchain, open data and others," said Aripov.

Heads of governments of the CIS countries, leading international experts in the field of ICT, heads of state bodies of Kazakhstan and CIS countries, representatives of domestic and foreign corporations, business communities and more than 150 representatives of Kazakhstan and foreign media are taking part in the forum.

