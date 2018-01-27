By Trend

No “Islamic State” (IS) terrorists, who could conduct military operations, are left in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the country’s media reported Jan. 27.

The US supports and arms terrorists from the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) under the cover of the fight with the IS, he added.

He noted that the goal of Turkey, which conducts a military operation in Syria’s Afrin city, is to ensure its security.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

