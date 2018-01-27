By Trend

The National Company "Food Corporation" JSC of Kazakhstan exported over 120,000 tons of grain and oilseeds to the countries of the near and far abroad in 2017. The volume of exports decreased by 70,400 tons compared to the previous year, the company reported.

Particularly, more than 56,000 tons of barley were exported to Iran, over 40,000 tons of wheat and about 0,600 tons of vegetable oil were exported to China, 15,000 tons of wheat - Azerbaijan, 5,000 tons of wheat - Uzbekistan and about 3,000 tons of flax seeds - Belgium.

In 2016, the corporation exported a total of 190,400 tons of grain, including about 83,000 tons to Iran, about 73,000 tons to China and over 34,000 tons to Middle Asia.

Last year, more than 21 million tons of grain was harvested from the fields of Kazakhstan. Two-thirds of the harvest is high-quality varieties that meet world standards, Agriculture Minister Askar Myrzakhmetov said earlier.

Kazakhstan in 2016 collected 23.7 million tons of grain crops, which is 18.5 percent more than in 2015.

The International Grain Council (IGC) in the September review forecasted the volume of grain production in Kazakhstan in 2017 at 21.7 million tons ( 2016 estimate was 22.8 million tons), including wheat - 17.1 million tons (against 17.7 million tons - 2016).

Annually Kazakhstan exports about 7-8 million tons of grain.

