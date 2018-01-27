By Trend

Implementation issues of the program of guaranteed electricity supply to the new production facilities of the Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine (NMMC) were considered at a meeting chaired by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the presidential press service said in a statement.

The leadership and specialists of the Uzbekenergo JSC and its territorial facilities, NMMC, interested ministries and departments took part in the meeting.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the NMMC launched implementation of 27 investment projects worth a total of $3 billion, which are planned to be completed by 2026. This will make it possible to increase production volume 1.3 times and create more than 30,000 new jobs.

However, the commissioning and maintenance of uninterrupted operation of such big facilities requires additional energy resources, the Uzbek president added.

Thus, by 2026, the demand of NMMC for electricity will grow 303 megawatts and reach 703 megawatts.

In order to supply electricity to the new subdivisions of the NMMC, including two big hydrometallurgical plants, a special program was adopted on Jan. 9 that envisages the implementation of 16 investment projects worth $1.9 billion.

In particular, two new power units with a total capacity of 510 megawatts will be commissioned at Takhiatash Thermal Power Plant this year, and the total capacity of the power plant will reach 1,010 megawatts.

In 2019 and 2023, two combined cycle units of 450 megawatts each will be launched at the Navoi Thermal Power Plant, and the plant’s total capacity will be 2,258 megawatts. In addition, it is planned to build 10 substations and lay more than 1,000 kilometers of external power grids.

The Uzbek president, emphasizing the importance of the forthcoming work, determined the current tasks in this direction. It was noted that it’s necessary to develop road maps for each investment project, having defined the specific terms of each stage from the preparation of the project documentation to the commissioning of the facilities.

The task was set to work out a Concept of Energy Industry Development in 2018-2028, paying special attention to the development of renewable, alternative energy sources. Instructions were given to hold examination of pre-project documentation and import contracts, and attract highly qualified specialists to this process.

The issues of holding video surveillance of the construction progress of combined cycle units, ensuring security of construction of facilities, as well as production, transmission and consumption of electricity were also considered.

The Uzbekenergo JSC has been entrusted to more actively involve branch facilities and use domestic products during construction work, and to strengthen the material and technical base of the contracting organizations operating in this sphere.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz