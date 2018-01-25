By Trend:

Inflation in Kazakhstan in 2018 is projected in the corridor of 5-7 percent, said the chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev during a press conference on January 25.

He added that in 2017, annual inflation amounted to 7.1 percent, which corresponds to the initial target corridor (6-8 percent for 2017).

"Slowing inflation took place within predictable and adapted monetary policy of the National Bank and a stable situation in the world commodity and food markets," Akishev explained.

The head of the National Bank stressed that a significant slowdown in inflation was indicated by the core inflation measure, without taking into account the volatile components.

Over the past year, this indicator fell from 8.9 percent to 6.2 percent.

"According to the results of the population survey in December 2017, the quantitative assessment of inflationary expectations for the year ahead fell to 7.1 percent," Akishev said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz