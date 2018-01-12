By Trend

Turkey is much safer than the US, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Yildirim was commenting on the statement of the US Department of State, which recommended to avoid traveling to Turkey because of the threat of terrorist attacks, the Turkish media reported Jan. 12.

He added that no country is immune to terrorist attacks.

Earlier, the US State Department recommended Americans to avoid traveling to Turkey due to the threat of terrorist attacks and groundless detentions, referring it to a group of countries with “increased danger” along with Pakistan, Guatemala and Sudan.

In response, the US Charge D’Affaires in Turkey Philippe Cosnett was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, and Ankara’s outrage was expressed in connection with the warning of the US authorities.

---

