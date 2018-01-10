By Trend

Turkey will act as a mediator between Baghdad and the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq, the Turkish media outlets quoted Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying Jan. 10.

Cavusoglu said the central government of Iraq asked Turkey to mediate between Baghdad and Erbil.

The foreign minister added that he will visit Baghdad on Jan. 21 for discussions.

On Sept. 25, 2017, the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq held the so-called independence referendum, which is not recognized by international community. Later, relations between Baghdad and Erbil deteriorated sharply.

---

