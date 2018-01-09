By Trend

Representatives of one of the US venture funds are in Uzbekistan to study the country's IT market, the Mirzo Ulugbek Innovation Center (MUIC) said in a message on Jan.9.

The meeting of representatives of the venture fund with the MUIC residents will be held on Jan.10. The Venture fund, the name of which is not disclosed, is interested in Uzbekistan's IT market and the opportunities for investing in promising start-ups.

Thus, the total number of residents of the Mirzo Ulugbek Innovation Center reached 147 legal entities.

The Mirzo Ulugbek Innovation Center established in Uzbekistan serves the purposes of creating the most favorable sphere for the development and implementation of IT projects.

The registered residents will receive preferences till January 1, 2028 upon the decree of the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan UP-5099 "About measures for radical improvement of the conditions for development of industry of information technologies in the republic", dated June 30, 2017.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz