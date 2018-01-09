By Trend

The Penjikent-Samarkand checkpoint on the Tajik-Uzbek border will resume its operation this spring after an eight-year break, TajikTA news agency reported quoting a source in the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan.

To date, the parties are preparing border infrastructure for the opening of the checkpoint, establishing work of border and customs control.

In 2010, Tashkent notified the Tajik side that starting from November 1 of the same year, the operation of the international border checkpoint between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan would be suspended.

Presently, there are two international checkpoints on the border of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan that operate around the clock.

---

