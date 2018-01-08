By Trend

159 Internet resources and accounts in social networks, containing information of extremist and terrorist nature were identified in Kyrgyzstan in 2017. All these sites are closed by a court decision, Kabar with refence to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Thus, in 2017, the prosecutor's office filed 15 applications to block websites disseminating extremist and terrorist information. Based on the results of these applications, the court has blocked access to 159 websites and accounts on the Internet.

For example, on the basis of a statement by the prosecutor's office, the extremist websites of extremist organizations of Hizb ut-Tahrir-al-Islami, the Taliban, the Islamic State and other organizations, banned in the republic, were recognized as extremist by the decision of the Oktyabrsky district court of Bishkek. These websites are blocked for Internet users on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.