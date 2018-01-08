By Kamila Aliyeva

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) plans to open its office in Tashkent, the organization’s regional director on the CIS countries Manish Mohan said, Jahon news reported.

The fact that the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to declare 2018 as the Year of Support of Active Business, Innovative Ideas and Technologies in Uzbekistan was of particular interest, according to the director.

“We are ready to actively cooperate with Uzbek partners in this direction. In order to deepen cooperation with the country, the CII intends to open its office in Tashkent,” he said.

CII, being India's leading economic organization, brings together over 8,000 members from the private and public sectors, including small and medium-sized businesses, as well as transnational corporations.

“The priority tasks set by the Uzbek leader in the economic sphere, in particular, the creation of an effective system for attracting foreign investments and credits, the introduction of an innovative development program, and the stimulation of entrepreneurial activity reflect the firm focus of President Mirziyoyev on achieving real and sustainable results,” the representative of one of the largest business associations in India noted.

Today Uzbekistan is rapidly changing, “especially in the economic sphere as the country is entering a new reality,” according to Birendra Madhukar, Secretary General of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce.

“The issue of creating the most favorable conditions for entrepreneurial and investment activity acquires a high priority. At the same time, the country's economic system is becoming more transparent, which plays an important role in attracting investment and ensuring fair competition for economic development,” he said.

In 2016 the trade turnover increased by 15 percent and reached $366 million. However, this indicator is far below the potential of the two countries, as Uzbekistan and India are able to increase the volumes and diversify the structure of the mutual trade.

