By Trend:

The inflation rate in Kazakhstan in December 2017 compared to the previous month was 0.7 percent and compared to December 2016 - 7.1 percent, according to the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

In the past month, prices for food rose by 1.1 percent, for non-food products - 0.5 percent and paid services for rendered to population - 0.3 percent.

As of Jan.1, 2018, prices for food on an annual basis grew by 6.5 percent, non-food products - 8.9 percent and paid services - 5.9 percent.

During this period, prices for confectionery rose by 10.7 percent, alcoholic beverages - 10.3 percent, dairy products - 9.3 percent, fish and seafood - 8.6 percent, fruits and vegetables - 8.4 percent, bakery and flour products - 7.4 percent, coffee, tea and cocoa - 6.2 percent, bread - 2.8 percent, pasta - 2.1 percent, flour - 1.8 percent, while prices for sugar decreased by 19.5 percent and cereals - 15.1 percent.

The growth of prices for meat and meat products amounted to 11.4 percent. Prices for beef increased by 15.3 percent, lamb - 14.1 percent, horse meat - 9.8 percent, pork - 9.3 percent, sausages - 7.3 percent, poultry - 5.8 percent.

The prices dropped for buckwheat by 28 percent, garlic - 25.6 percent, sugar -19.5 percent, tomatoes, eggs - 16 percent, cucumbers - 12.5 percent, sunflower oil - 9.9 percent and cabbage - 5.2 percent.

The growth in prices for stationery and drawing supplies amounted to 10 percent, cars - 9.2 percent, glass and ceramics - 8.9 percent, books, clothing and footwear - 8 percent, textiles - 7 percent, pharmaceutical products - 6.6 percent, newspapers and magazines - 6.5 percent, cleaning and cleaning products - 6.3 percent, personal goods - 6.2 percent, furniture and household goods - 5.8 percent, home appliances - 5.5 percent.

The prices for diesel fuel went up by 31.8 percent, gasoline - 17.6 percent, coal - 17.4 percent, liquefied gas in cylinders - 8.6 percent. The prices for health care services rose by 7.9 percent, legal services - 7 percent, leisure, entertainment and culture - 6.9 percent, personal vehicle insurance - 6.8 percent, hotel services - 6 percent.

In the sphere of housing and communal services, gas tariffs transported through distribution networks increased by 11.4 percent, hot water - 10.9 percent, central heating - 9.9 percent, sewerage- 9.1 percent, housing maintenance - 7 percent, cold water - by 5.1 percent, electricity - - 5percent.

---

