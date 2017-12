By Trend

Turkey and Saudi Arabia will discuss regional issues during the visit of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Turkish media reported on December 25.

Yildirim’s visit to Saudi Arabia will take place on December 27 this year.

During his visit, Yildirim will meet with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and also with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

