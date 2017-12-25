By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov spoke on the phone with Governor of Russia’s Astrakhan region Alexander Zhilkin, the Altyn Asyr TV channel reported on December 25.

During the conversation it was noted that both sides have common goals in ​​expanding the commodity nomenclature in mutual trade turnover, development of coastal and maritime tourism between the two countries in the Caspian Sea, including attraction of the Avaza national tourist zone in Turkmenistan, for example, through organizing cruise voyages.

Earlier it was reported that the sides were considering possibilities of cooperation in the trade-economic and transport-communication spheres.

Prospective projects being implemented by Turkmenistan to create transnational transport and transit corridors in the direction of Iran, Afghanistan and India were discussed. The parties expressed interest in opening a wholesale and logistics center in Astrakhan region for promotion of Turkmen goods to the Russian market.

