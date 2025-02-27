Azerbaijan and Somalia sign MoU on oil and gas cooperation

27 February 2025 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan and Somalia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Oil and Gas Sector, strengthening energy ties between the two countries.

According to Azernews, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced the signing on his official X account, following discussions with Somalia’s Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Dahir Shire Mohamed.

We assessed the opportunities to establish an energy partnership with Dahir Shire Mohamed, the minister of oil and mineral resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia. We signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the oil and gas sector between the Ministry of Energy… pic.twitter.com/uN53EgmHvJ — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) February 27, 2025

The agreement is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration, leveraging Azerbaijan’s extensive expertise in the energy sector.