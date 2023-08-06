2,349 Azerbaijani nationals work for bp

6 August 2023 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, the number of bp’s Azerbaijani national employees was 2,349 including fixed-term employees, Azernews reports, citing bp Azerbaijan.

“Since mid-2018, 90% of bp Azerbaijan’s professional staff has been nationals. Non-professional staff of bp in Azerbaijan is 100% nationalized,” the company said.

“bp will continue its efforts to optimize its learning and development programmes and will actively participate in public and private sector initiatives contributing to the development of the local talent market,” bp added.

---

