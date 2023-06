17 June 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $0.82 amounting to $78.58 per barrel on June 16, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.79, as compared to the previous price, and amounted to $77.12 per barrel.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz