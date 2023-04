6 April 2023 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta has increased by $0.36 amounting to $88.06 per barrel on April 5, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.31, as compared to the previous price, and amounted to $85.98 per barrel.

---

