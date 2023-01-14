Azerbaijani oil prices up on January 13

14 January 2023 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta has increased by 63 cents and totaled $91.62 per barrel on January 13, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by 50 cents, as compared to the previous price, and amounted to $89 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, the price of which increased by 45 cents and equaled $45.15 per barrel.

