Azerbaijani oil prices increase

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta grew by $0.39 on December 28 compared to the previous price, amounting to $87.73 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.01 per barrel, up by $0.55 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $44.92 per barrel, increasing by $0.4 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $0.25 compared to the previous price and made up $81.14 per barrel on December 28.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on December 29)

