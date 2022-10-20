Azerbaijani oil prices increase

20 October 2022 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.83 on October 19 compared to the previous price, amounting to $93.27 per barrel, Trend reports on October 20 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 19 amounted to $91.31 per barrel, up by $1.78 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $62.49 per barrel on October 19, growing by $1.35 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $1.7 compared to the previous price and made up $89.94 per barrel.

