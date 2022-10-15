Azerbaijani oil prices decline

15 October 2022 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $1.84 on October 14 compared to the previous price, amounting to $96.14 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 14 amounted to $94.23 per barrel, down by $1.91 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $65.96 per barrel on October 14, lowering by $1.74 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $1.1 compared to the previous price and made up $92.88 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 15)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz