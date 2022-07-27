Azerbaijani oil prices drop

27 July 2022 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, dropped by $1.08 on July 26 compared to the previous price, settling at $111.24 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 26 amounted to $108.96 per barrel, down by $1.06 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.12 per barrel on July 26, growing by 72 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by 92 cents compared to the previous price and made up $109.53 per barrel.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz