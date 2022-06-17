Azerbaijani oil prices decline

17 June 2022 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $3.78 on June 16 compared to the previous price, settling at $125.63 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on June 16 amounted to $124.03 per barrel, down by $3.93 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $83.02 per barrel on June 16, down by $3.88 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $3.88 compared to the previous price and made up $124.28 per barrel.

