Azerbaijani oil prices up

7 June 2022 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.2 on June 6 compared to the previous price, settling at $127.13 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on June 6 amounted to $126.07 per barrel, also up by $1.2 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $85.55 per barrel on June 6, rising by $1.14 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by $1.72 compared to the previous price and made up $124.68 per barrel.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz